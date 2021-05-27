Positivity lowest in two months

70,068 tests were conducted in 24 hours: health bulletin

Delhi reported 1,072 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period, the lowest in almost two months. This takes the total cases to 14,22,549, according to a health bulletin released by the government on Thursday.

The last time fewer cases were reported was on March 30, when the tally was 992. A total of 117 deaths were reported and the toll stood at 23,812. The bulletin said that 70,068 tests were done in a day.

The test positivity rate, which has been on a downward trajectory, fell to 1.53% on Thursday, which is even lower than 1.93% on Wednesday. This means now only one to two people out of 100 taking tests are positive. The last time the TPR was lesser was on March 24, when it was 1.52%. The TPR was as high as 36% on April 22 and has been coming down since then.

Of the total cases, 13,82,359 people have recovered and there are 16,378 active cases. Out of the total 25,084 hospital beds for COVID-19 treatment, 73.11% were vacant. At the peak of the second wave in April, only 5-6% of beds were vacant on many days.

Government order

All healthcare facilities in Delhi will have to report each and every suspected and confirmed case of mucormycosis to the health department of the Delhi government, according to 'The Delhi Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021’ issued by the government on Thursday.

The regulations will be valid for one year and violations will be punished under Section 188 of the IPC, as per an order issued on Thursday.

“No person/institution or organisation will use any print/electronic or any other form of media for mucormycosis without any prior permission from Department of Health & Family Welfare,” the order said.