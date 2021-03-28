Portion of under-construction elevated road on Dwarka Expressway collapses

GURUGRAM

28 March 2021 10:03 IST

Three injured persons were under treatment, contractor directed to find the exact reasons for the accident.

A portion of under-construction elevated road on Dwarka Expressway, National Highway 248-BB connecting Delhi and Gurugram, collapsed on Sunday morning. Three persons sustained injuries, said the police.

Project Director Nirman Jambulkar confirmed to The Hindu that a span of the elevated road on the highway collapsed near Daultabad village. He said that he had directed the contractor to find the exact reasons for the accident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Deepak Saharan, said that three persons were injured and under treatment.

In a similar incident, a portion of under-construction elevated road had collapsed on Gurugram-Alwar Highway last year.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had inspected the progress of the Dwarka Expressway highway along with Union Minister of State and local MP Rao Inderjit Singh on March 5.

During inspection, the Union Minister was apprised that 50% construction work of the expressway was completed. The officers said its total length was 29 km, of which 18.9 km fell in Haryana and the rest in Delhi.

Eight-lane flyovers and six service lanes are also being constructed on this expressway. Not only this, India’s first four-level interchange will be built on this expressway near Dwarka in Delhi, with tunnel or underpass, grade road, elevated flyover and another flyover above that flyover. In addition, an eight-lane tunnel of 3.6 km length will be built near Dwarka for the airport. This urban road tunnel will be the first of its kind in India.

The 29-km highway project was conceived in 2006 and was expected to be completed before 2010. But it has been delayed for more than a decade now largely due to land acquisition issues.