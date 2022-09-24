Portion of Hindu Rao Hospital wall collapses

AAP blames apathy by MCD

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi:
September 24, 2022 00:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The parapet wall of an operation theatre complex at the city’s Hindu Rao Hospital collapsed on Friday, damaging three vehicles, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. No injuries were reported in the incident.

A senior MCD official said the concerned official has been directed to take note of the incident and to conduct necessary repairs.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak lashed at the BJP stating that the incident was a result of the saffron party’s “corruption” during its 15-year tenure at the three erstwhile municipal corporations. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who would have taken responsibility had there been a loss of life in this accident? The building of Hindu Rao Hospital is so dilapidated that it could not withstand a spell of rain. Because of the BJP’s corruption, incidents of some MCD building collapse occur on a daily basis, yet the BJP administration remains asleep,” alleged Mr. Pathak.

However, a senior MCD official said that the civic body has not received timely grants from the Delhi government for the last two years, which are used for the maintenance of civic institutions and their infrastructure.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Though MCD is trying its best to carry out necessary maintenance work from its wafer-thin revenue, the release of funds by the Delhi Government, which is pending for the last two years, will certainly help in keeping the hospital’s assets in good shape,” said the senior MCD official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
hospital and clinic
Delhi
government

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app