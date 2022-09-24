Portion of Hindu Rao Hospital wall collapses

ADVERTISEMENT

The parapet wall of an operation theatre complex at the city’s Hindu Rao Hospital collapsed on Friday, damaging three vehicles, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. No injuries were reported in the incident.

A senior MCD official said the concerned official has been directed to take note of the incident and to conduct necessary repairs.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak lashed at the BJP stating that the incident was a result of the saffron party’s “corruption” during its 15-year tenure at the three erstwhile municipal corporations.

“Who would have taken responsibility had there been a loss of life in this accident? The building of Hindu Rao Hospital is so dilapidated that it could not withstand a spell of rain. Because of the BJP’s corruption, incidents of some MCD building collapse occur on a daily basis, yet the BJP administration remains asleep,” alleged Mr. Pathak.

However, a senior MCD official said that the civic body has not received timely grants from the Delhi government for the last two years, which are used for the maintenance of civic institutions and their infrastructure.

“Though MCD is trying its best to carry out necessary maintenance work from its wafer-thin revenue, the release of funds by the Delhi Government, which is pending for the last two years, will certainly help in keeping the hospital’s assets in good shape,” said the senior MCD official.