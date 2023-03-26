ADVERTISEMENT

Portion of Chirag Dilli flyover likely to open by April 1

March 26, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

The PWD had partially closed the flyover on March 12 for 50 days for maintenance work, leading to an increase in traffic jams

The Hindu Bureau

Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Saturday directed officials to expedite the maintenance work on the Chirag Dilli flyover and prepare to open one portion for traffic movement by April 1.

The PWD had partially closed the flyover on March 12 for 50 days for maintenance work, leading to an increase in traffic jams. The Minister later set a 30-day deadline for officials to finish the repair work.

Inspecting the ongoing work on Saturday, her second visit in one week, Ms. Atishi said the PWD is working on a war-footing and the maintenance work of the flyover will be completed soon.

Observing that work was running two days behind schedule due to unexpected rains in the past couple of days, she instructed the officials to ensure more workers and machines to expedite the work and avoid inconvenience to the commuters. During the joint inspection with the officials of PWD and Delhi Police, Ms. Atishi also directed the officials to make an action plan for better traffic management during the maintenance work. A traffic advisory will also be issued soon.

