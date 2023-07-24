ADVERTISEMENT

Portal to check the progress of plantation drive launched

July 24, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai inaugurated the second ‘Van Mahotsav’ at Dwarka Mela Ground in west Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

: Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai inaugurated the second ‘Van Mahotsav’ at Dwarka Mela Ground in west Delhi on Sunday, where he also launched a Green Action Plan Portal at the event to share the progress of tree plantation with the public.

“The Department of Forests and Wildlife has come up with the Green Action Plan portal to share the monthly plantation progress along with geo locations and photographs of the plantation sites with the residents of Delhi,” the Minister said.

“Pollution in Delhi has always been a big challenge. As a result of the measures taken by our government, pollution levels have declined. At the same time, the city has seen a considerable increase in green cover,” Mr. Rai said. He appealed to the city residents to participate in the programme to help rid the national capital pollution of pollution.

He added that the objective of the Van Mahotsav programme is for everyone to work together to make the tree-plantation campaign a success. 

