Portal for regularisation of colonies launched

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday formally launched the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) online portal where residents of unauthorised colonies can register and upload documents for verification for getting ownership rights.

“Delineation of boundaries of unauthorised colonies and mapping thereof has been taken up on a war footing. Out of 1,731 unauthorised colonies, more than 1,500 maps of colonies have already been delineated and more than 1,100 maps have already been uploaded on the portal,” said Mr. Puri.

Mr. Puri also added that over 8,300 applications were received on the portal seeking grant of ownership rights.

“Directions have been given to the DDA to expedite the process in a stipulated time frame enabling residents of these colonies to get the ownership rights,” Mr. Puri said.

The Centre in October had notified regulations for giving ownership rights to those living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the city.

Stakeholders registering themselves on the portal will have to set up a DigiLocker account and upload ownership documents following which they have to pay the self-assessed charges shown on the portal. The urban body will then verify the applications and carry out physical inspection of the respective sites.

Foundation stones laid

Meanwhile, Mr. Puri, Mr. Baijal along with DDA Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta laid the foundation stones for several projects in Rohini. The projects, include a socio-cultural centre, sports complex, utsav pandal and seamless synthetic rubberised flooring in several parks across Rohini.

At the event, Mr. Baijal said, “Rohini is witnessing technological transformation and this area is being developed at a fast pace.”

Mr. Kapoor said: “The DDA has taken up several initiatives to develop Delhi as a world class city. Various mega projects not only in Rohini, Dwarka and Narela but also in other parts of Delhi are being developed. Rohini is developing at a faster speed and the foundation stones laid on Monday will be another milestone.”