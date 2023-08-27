HamberMenu
‘Poor quality’ midday meal: BJP urges L-G to form probe panel

August 27, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday urged Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena to form a panel to probe the two incidents where school students fell ill allegedly after eating poor quality midday meal.

Around 70 students had fallen sick on Friday allegedly after eating their meal at a Delhi government school in Sagarpur.

On August 11, 28 children had fallen sick at an MCD school in Naraina. Though the BJP had blamed poor quality midday meal for it, the civic body contended that it happened due to a gas leak.

Mr. Bidhuri expressed concern over both incidents and accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of attempts to hush up the matter. No response was issued by AAP on the BJP leader’s comments.

The Delhi government had sought a response from the Education Department within 24 hours and the MCD had constituted committee to investigate the West Delhi incident.

Appealing to the L-G to constitute the panel for investigation into the incidents, Mr. Bidhuri said that the city government had earlier tried to confuse people by saying that the children at the MCD school were taken ill due to a gas leak, a version conmtradicted by residents of the area.

The BJP leader added that people have the right to know why both incidents took place and whether the agencies supplying food items to the schools have any link with the ruling party.

The Delhi’s government’s silence over the issue is leading to a suspicion of wrongdoing, he said.

