‘Pollution lowest in last 5 years on Deepavali night’

Air pollution post-Deepavali celebrations was the lowest in the last five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Monday. This was despite the use of firecrackers in the Capital during the festival, he added.

“After 8.30 p.m. on Deepavali evening, I could hear the sound of crackers bursting. I was very happy that as compared to the last few years, there was less bursting of crackers this year. The figures obtained have revealed that pollution has been the lowest in the last five years on Deepavali night,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a press conference.

“But our aim is to eliminate pollution from Delhi,” he said further.

Satellite towns

The CM said he hoped that air pollution would not affect any T-20 matches scheduled in the Capital even as he argued that the use of firecrackers was unchecked in satellite towns bordering the Capital.

“Crackers were used in nearby locations such as Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurugram. I want to appeal to the BJP leaders to stop mocking the people of Delhi...who have worked really hard to reduce pollution...it was the lowest this time in the last five years. Cracker bursting was also the lowest in the last five years,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari accused the AAP government of having “completely failed” in controlling pollution in the Capital.

“Today, the level of pollution has crossed 750 points, which is a very dangerous situation for Delhi... more than two crore people are suffering... the Mayors of the three Municipal Corporations have been asked to take steps to prevent pollution, including sprinkling water through machines and ensure cleanliness at places where the dust is increasing,” he said.