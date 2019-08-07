Pollution in Yamuna: panel attacks DJB

An NGT- appointed Monitoring Committee, looking into the cleaning of the Yamuna, said that no Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officer came forward with information on work done between 2014-19 to clean Barapullah drain, one of the largest drains, which flows into the Yamuna and pollute it. The Monitoring Committee also hit out at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on the issue.

The panel was looking into the issue after the Supreme Court forwarded a complaint to it.

“No officer [DJB] came forward with information on what had been done during 2014-2019, except to say that the sewer rehabilitation work had been awarded...”