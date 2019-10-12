Pollution fight: 2 masks each to 25 lakh students

About 25 lakh students from Class VI to XII of government as well as private schools will get two anti-pollution masks each between October 20 and October 28, according to officials.

“The Delhi government has placed an order for about 50 lakh masks at a cost of a little less than ₹20 per mask through a tender. The distribution would begin by October 20 and will be completed before Diwali,” a senior government official told The Hindu.

The masks will not be given to students up to Class V as it “would not fit them” and also because they are “too young” to use it properly, said the officials.

The plan

On September 13, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that about 50-60 lakh N95 anti-pollution masks will be distributed in the city, but did not give details on whether it was for children or adults and how it will be distributed. The move was part of a seven-point plan to fight air pollution.

The Hindu had earlier reported that the government was planning to distribute the masks through schools.

The official said that the company which had won the bid will distribute the masks at 29 locations in the city and from these locations schools will collect the masks and distribute it to students.

“We have already given them the location of these centres. There might be a delay of one or two days, but we will finish distribution before Diwali,” the official said.

When asked about why students below Class VI are not considered for the scheme, another official of the health department said: “Masks does not come in smaller size and also they are too young to wear it properly. At this point, there is no plan to distribute it to students below Class VI.”