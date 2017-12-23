Pollution down to ‘very poor’

A day after reaching “severe” levels and setting off alarm bells in the Capital, pollution levels returned to “very poor” on Friday as strong winds blew across the city. As per data by the Central Pollution Control Board the average Air Quality Index in Delhi was 336 on Friday, down from the “severe” 469 on Thursday.

In Noida and Ghaziabad, where the AQI had maxed out at 500 on Thursday, the score fell to 401(severe) and 356 (very poor) respectively. Gurugram and Faridabad scored 286 and 242 respectively — both falling in the “poor” category.

Clear skies

On Friday, the maximum temperature was 25.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. The minimum was 11 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

The weatherman has forecast clear skies for Saturday with shallow fog/mist in the morning.