Pollution down to ‘very poor’

A day after reaching “severe” levels and setting off alarm bells in the Capital, pollution levels returned to “very poor” on Friday as strong winds blew across the city. As per data by the Central Pollution Control Board the average Air Quality Index in Delhi was 336 on Friday, down from the “severe” 469 on Thursday.
In Noida and Ghaziabad, where the AQI had maxed out at 500 on Thursday, the score fell to 401(severe) and 356 (very poor) respectively. Gurugram and Faridabad scored 286 and 242 respectively — both falling in the “poor” category.
Clear skies
On Friday, the maximum temperature was 25.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. The minimum was 11 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.
The weatherman has forecast clear skies for Saturday with shallow fog/mist in the morning.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor