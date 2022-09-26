Pollution control: Minister asks DPCC to crack whip on unauthorised industries

Agency asked to form teams to work on winter action plan

Staff Reporter New Delhi
September 26, 2022 20:31 IST

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai  | Photo Credit: File photo

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to take strict action against unauthorised industries with a view to curb air pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday.

“The winter action plan for this year is structured on 15 focus points. The DPCC has been directed to form teams for the plan as soon as possible,” he said.

The winter action plan is a set of directions for different departments to focus on reducing air pollution during the winter.

Mr. Rai directed DPCC officials to ensure that all construction and demolition projects larger than 500 square metres are registered on the C&D (construction and demolition) portal and to launch a special drive for it.

The Minister has also asked the DPCC to focus on controlling dust pollution, industrial pollution, green war room, upgrade of the green app, smog tower and real-time source apportionment study.

