Pollution control fines totalling ₹1.8 cr. issued

Fines totalling ₹1.8 crore have been issued for violation of pollution control norms since the Graded Response Action Plan came into effect on October 15, the civic bodies have stated. Challans are being issued for burning of garbage and leaves in the open, dust emissions from construction work, and for illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste. In SDMC area, 2,823 challans were issued; in North corporation areas, 1,292 challans; and in EDMC areas, 215 challans were issued.
