Pollution control board seals 24 unauthorised plastic processing units

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Thursday sealed at least 24 illegal units which segregate and process plastic in villages in outer Delhi.

The Hindu had reported on Sunday that illegal plastic segregation and melting units were operating on residential and agricultural land in the same villages in outer Delhi and also in Haryana.

On Monday, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) came down heavily on the Delhi government on the issue. “Even though an action-taken report has been filed, the action hardly meets the magnitude of violation. There is no serious exercise of assessing the cost of damage to the environment and the cost of restoration. It is also not clear whether the polluting activities have been stopped,” the Bench had observed.

On Thursday, a team of officials of DPCC, municipal corporation, Delhi Police, Revenue Department and BSES visited about 10 villages including, Mundka, Tikri Kalan, and Nangloi, where the units were operating, said a DPCC official.

“The units operating mainly in plots with boundary walls. Twenty-four units were sealed and their electricity connection has been disconnected. Action would continue tomorrow also,” the official added.

Imposed penalty

In December 2018, the National Green Tribunal had imposed a ₹25-crore fine on the Delhi government for failing to crack down on illegal plastic markets in Tikri Kalan in Delhi and nearby villages.

On Monday, the NGT gave the State government a “last opportunity” to deposit the compensation of ₹25 crore and directed authorities to file an affidavit with month-wise details of the action taken.