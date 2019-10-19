Pollution: civic bodies collect fines

Keeping a check on the polluting activities such as dust from construction and smoke from leaf burning, the municipal corporations here have issued challans amounting to several lakhs.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued 89 challans for burning of garbage in the open, 96 for emissions from construction activities, 88 for road dust and 104 for dumping of construction and demolition waste in the open in the last 24 hours, it said on Friday. A penalty of up to ₹24,48,000 lakhs has been imposed following inspections of up to 1,279 locations, it added.

The South Delhi Municipal corporation said it had issued 189 challans for various violations by municipal staff and it’s night patrolling teams. These include the Solid Waste Management by-laws and construction guidelines laid out by the National Green Tribunal. Fines totaling ₹2,52,500 have been issued in the four zones of the civic body.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan, the civic body is also carrying out sprinkling of water to contain dust and mechanical sweeping of roads. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has deployed up to 40 such machines in it’s jurisdiction including “mist spraying” machines this year.