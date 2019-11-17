Delhi

Pollution check: Vice-Chairman of DDA inspects projects

more-in

In a bid to curb pollution levels in the Capital, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor on Saturday inspected DDA projects and other infrastructure in Dwarka.

“During the visit, the officials were directed to take steps, including clearing debris lying on the streets, clearing construction and demolition waste and prevention of dust generation,” read a statement issued by the Delhi Development Authority.

Officials were also directed to ensure that underconstruction sites were covered and water sprinklers were used to prevent spread of dust.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
pollution control
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2019 1:15:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/pollution-check-vice-chairman-of-dda-inspects-projects/article29995290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY