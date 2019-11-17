Pollution check: Vice-Chairman of DDA inspects projects

In a bid to curb pollution levels in the Capital, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor on Saturday inspected DDA projects and other infrastructure in Dwarka.
“During the visit, the officials were directed to take steps, including clearing debris lying on the streets, clearing construction and demolition waste and prevention of dust generation,” read a statement issued by the Delhi Development Authority.
Officials were also directed to ensure that underconstruction sites were covered and water sprinklers were used to prevent spread of dust.
