Pollution board told to act against illegal dairy farms

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to take action against violation of environmental norms by illegal dairy farms in a residential colony in Ghaziabad.
Taking note of a report furnished by a NGT-appointed committee, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “We are of the view that the State Pollution Control Board needs to take action in view of patent violation of relevant Acts.”
In a report submitted by the civic body, authorities informed the NGT that the “matter should be dealt with by the development authorities [Awas Vikas Parishad].”
‘Blatant violation’
Earlier, the NGT had observed, “It is clear that there is blatant violation of law which needs to be checked by stopping polluting activities and recovering compensation from polluters, apart from any other statutory action. Beyond issuing notice, there is no information about any other action.”
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Ved Prakash Aggrawal who sought directions against illegal dairy farms operating in residential areas.“According to the applicant, operation of such dairies was resulting in degradation of environment and causing harm to the public health,” the Bench had observed, while noting the allegations made in the plea.
