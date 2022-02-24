Polls to 48 municipal bodies in Haryana likely by April-end

Elections to three municipal bodies could be delayed

With the preparations for elections to 40-odd municipal councils and committees in the State expected to be completed in a month’s time, the State Election Commission Haryana seems all set to hold the polls by April-end.

“The Commission had earlier this month directed the Deputy Commissioners to publish the updated electoral rolls for the municipal councils and the committees due for elections till March 28. We are constantly reviewing the progress in this regard. After the electoral rolls are published, it may take another one month to hold the election,” Dhanpat Singh, State Election Commissioner, Haryana, told The Hindu over phone.

Mr. Singh said election to 51 municipal councils and committees were due this year, but the polls to three municipal bodies could be delayed since the concurrence to conduct election to these bodies was yet to be received.

As many as 29 municipal committees and 19 municipal councils across 21 districts, including Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Sonipat and Panipat, could go to polls in the first phase. Some of the major municipal councils slated for polls are Ambala Sadar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Sohna, Narwana, Jind, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Nuh, Palwal and Hodal.

Voters’ mood

Fought mostly on the local issues, the elections, being held more than two years after the Assembly polls in October, 2019, could help gauge the voters’ mood, especially in the wake of the year-long farmers’ agitation.

In the election to three municipal corporations two years ago, the Congress and the BJP had won the Mayor’s post for Sonipat and Panchkula municipal corporations respectively. Former Union Minister Venod Sharma’s Haryana Jan Chetna Party (V) candidate and wife Shakti Rani was elected Mayor of Ambala. Besides, elections were also held for Rewari municipal council and municipal committees of Dharuhera, Uklana and Sampla.