Polling officials to stay overnight at city booths

In a first for the Capital, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to deploy polling officials at booths the night before the Delhi Assembly election.

Confirming the development on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi Ranbir Singh said the reason behind the move is to ensure a hassle-free polling process.

“This is to make sure that officials are more at ease on the day of polling. Usually, they have to reach the booths early morning and some of them take trains from far-off places. Necessary provisions will also be made for them,” he said, adding that this system is practiced in other States but it is a first for the Capital. Several meetings have been held between the police and the ECI officials regarding arrangements for the upcoming elections.

A senior officer said one policeman will be present in each polling team from the time they enter the centres at night. “This move will make the polling party more comfortable. They can check if any machine is out of order in case it falls while carrying and if the infrastructure is in place,” said an official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Election Cell) Sharat Sinha said the preparations for the election are under way. “The policemen are prepared to make an assessment. Meetings and briefings are being conducted with officials at all levels. Inter-State border meetings will also take place. Necessary preventive measures are being taken,” he said.

Over 60,000 security personnel, including Home Guards and paramilitary forces, were deployed across the city a day before the Lok Sabha elections in May 2019. The police had kept vigil to ensure malpractices like liquor peddling and movement of anti-social elements to influence voters did not happen especially from border areas.

