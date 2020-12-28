Poll wins point to people’s confidence in PM Modi: Smriti Irani

Opposition has been spreading the lie that government has lost its support in rural areas, she says.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday said the victories posted by the BJP in the last few months in bypolls in 11 States, the Bihar Assembly elections and the local body polls in eight States and Union Territories have proven that the Narendra Modi government enjoyed the confidence of people across the country and the Opposition’s efforts to state the opposite, in the light of farmers groups protesting outside Delhi’s borders, was a lie.

“The Congress’s comments that the BJP has no reach in the rural areas, have been responded to by the people in elections in Rajasthan, Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh and Hyderabad local bodies. This proves the confidence of the public in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the belief that only his government can effectively deal with the situations created by the world wide COVID-19 pandemic as well as bring in meaningful reform,” she said.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi, she said the Indian government was the only one which not only dealt with the pandemic but also ushered in reforms in agriculture, and other sectors of the economy.

“Ever since the agricultural reform bills have been cleared by Parliament, the Opposition has been spreading the lie that the Modi government has lost its support in rural areas. That rural India is protesting the work of the Modi government. The figures, however, demonstrate that farmers, villagers, housewives and the common man have, in the bypolls in 11 States, local body polls in eight States and Union Territories and the Bihar Assembly polls have shown that they continue to repose faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” she stated.