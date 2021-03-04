‘Poll results are answer to 15 years of BJP’s incompetence’

People were unhappy with its politics of violence: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday told party workers that the results of the bypolls show that Delhiites are happy with AAP’s work and angry with “15 years of BJP’s incompetence” in the municipal corporations.

The AAP won four out of the five wards while the BJP won zero seats.

AAP workers danced to drum beats, exchanged sweets and smeared colours on each other’s faces at the the party headquarters to celebrate the win.

“The people of Delhi have made us win four out of five seats... none went to the BJP. I want to congratulate you all. In the 2015 Assembly elections, we got 67 out of 70 seats, and in 2020, we got 62 out of 70. After six years, the people of Delhi have again shown their faith in us and they want us to continue the way we are working. If someone wants to know what AAP has achieved, people from across the country will tell you how we have improved schools, hospitals, electricity, water, and roads,” Mr. Kejriwal said at the party headquarters.

‘Delhi will shine’

He said that people didn’t like the “politics of violence” that the BJP indulged in and recalled how the party launched attacks at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s house and the Delhi Jal Board office.

“We have bettered education, hospitals, and roads... But cleanliness is left. When our government takes charge of the civic bodies, we will make Delhi shine,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He added that the people of Delhi want to change the corporations and they want the corporations to run as effectively as the Delhi government.

“In 2017, we were still a new party. But now we had enough work to show the people and they believe in the party. This is what worked for us,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Leaders also said that the party will focus on telling people about the work done by the Delhi government and promise the people similar development in the corporations for the 2022 municipal elections.

“The results of the by-elections is indicating that in the upcoming civic body election next year, the BJP will be thrown out of power,” said Durgesh Pathak, AAP in-charge of the municipal corporations.