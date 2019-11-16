Poll panel publishes draft electoral rolls

The Delhi election panel on Friday published the draft electoral rolls and urged voters to file their claims and objections against any errors by December 16.

The panel also said that differently-abled voters and those above 80 years of age will be able to cast their votes using postal ballots. Ahead of the State Assembly elections, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said that the final electoral roll will be published on January 6, 2020.

Mr. Singh said: “We want error-free electoral rolls for Delhi ahead of the Assembly polls. People can check their names by visiting the CEO website, and if their name is not there they can get it added. On November 23 and 24, there will be special camps held at all designated stations for the purpose.”

On elderly and differently abled voters, he said: “Such voters will have to fill out a form and apply within five days of the elections being notified. They need to get their names marked so that the provision is made available to them.” According to latest records, there are roughly 44,000 differently abled voters and around 1.82 lakh voters above the age of 80 in the Capital, said Mr. Singh.

The poll panel added that electoral rolls of each of the 70 Assembly constituencies will be made available to all major political parties in the city. The parties will be asked to assign representatives at various levels to work in tandem with the panel. Mr. Singh said that with the qualifying date being January 1, 2020, all those turning 18 years of age on or before the date will be eligible to enrol themselves.

According to data provided by the Delhi CEO, the number of male voters has increased to 77.66 lakh while the number of female voters has risen to 65.38 lakh. The panel added that there are currently 710 third gender voters in the Capital.