Poll officials should be tech-savvy: Delhi CEO

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Ranbir Singh, on Tuesday directed all DEOs (District Election Officers), that is the District Magistrates, to comprehensively review the work of BLOs (Booth Label Officers).

The CEO, during a videoconference on Monday, directed that those BLOs who cannot handle smartphones should be replaced with “tech-savvy BLOs” regarding the ensuing Special Summary Revision-2022.

“With the introduction of the GARUDA app by the Election Commission of India, the work of BLOs will become faster, smarter and more transparent and the process of voter registration will become easier and more accurate,” the CEO said.

The CEO further directed all DEOs to interact with their BLOs on a virtual platform to educate and motivate them to further improve the inclusiveness, purity and accuracy of electoral rolls.

He also directed them to provide effective leadership to the electoral machinery on ground with a view to achieve the objectives laid down by the Election Commission of India for SSR-2022 and hold every BLO responsible and accountable for the quality and health of the electoral roll of his/her assigned booth.