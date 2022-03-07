Poll matters: looking for new options 

An open drain in Delhi’s riot-affected Shiv Vihar. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Better civic amenities and a party that ensures representation of minorities crucial factors for riot-hit residents

February 2020 is a marker in Hashim Ali’s life. The destruction and bloodshed during the north-east Delhi riots, following anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, left many people scarred forever.

Hashim, 56, is no exception as he limps back to normalcy. Like him, there are several other residents in Shiv Vihar trying to pick up the pieces of their lives.

Since the violence broke out, they say, there has been no or little assistance from political parties or local leaders to improve the living conditions in the area that witnessed so much destruction. Civic issues, such as the road condition or choked drains, remain totally neglected.

Trust lost in parties

With a month to go for the civic body elections, many residents echo an anti-BJP sentiment and also loss of trust in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

For the residents here, better civic amenities and a party that ensures their representation instead of remaining silent on their issues are crucial.

“I was a party worker with AAP, and many people in this ward had worked to support and elect AAP candidate Haji Yunus as the MLA from Mustafabad. When the riots broke out and people wanted assistance, he only gave assurances. We received no help,” said Mohammed Mukim.

The BJP has been at the helm of the municipal corporations since 2007, while AAP has remained in the Opposition followed by the Congress. The 272 wards across Delhi are divided between — North (104), South (104) and East (64) civic bodies.

“The Congress is invisible. People vote for AAP to oppose the BJP. But after the riots in 2020, people are looking at different options. This is because we feel the bigger parties have remained silent on the violence. Basically we want to keep the BJP out,” said a resident.

Better prepared

Banking on such sentiments is the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), with its Delhi unit president Kaleemul Hafeez declaring that the party would contest close to 70 seats in the civic polls slated for April.

Mr. Hafeez said his party is focussing on areas that comprise the majority community and ignore the Muslims and Dalits.

“This has created an opening for us,” he said. The party aims to contest 30 seats in east Delhi, and 20 each in north and south Delhi. In the 2017 civic polls, the Telangana-based outfit contested nine seats but lost all, failing to make inroads in the Capital.

“This time, the response from the people has been encouraging and we are better prepared. We are focusing on the minorities who feel isolated in today’s polarised politics,” Mr. Hafeez said. The Muslims complain of three major issues: the north-east Delhi riots, the Tablighi Jamaat controversy and the anti-CAA protests. The minority communities, particularly in unauthorised colonies and slum clusters, feel they lack representation and their disappointment with AAP and the Congress is writ large, Mr. Hafeez said.

Banking on the past

However, senior Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt dismissed the idea of the AIMIM making a mark in the upcoming polls. He fears that the latter fights to help the BJP win.

Referring to the 2021 civic bypoll, in which the Congress secured one seat (out of five) while AAP dominated the rest, Mr. Dutt said this was an indication that the people have “already rejected the AIMIM”.

“They [AIMIM] are not here to help any community. You cannot fool people time and again. Those who speak in their favour are mostly party sympathisers,” said Mr. Dutt.

Echoing a similar view, East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Leader of the Opposition, Manoj Tyagi (AAP), said, the AIMIM is a party “that creates differences between people”.

“The AIMIM is similar to the BJP. During those three days of riots, the BJP abandoned the people of north-east Delhi. Those who understand this are with us. Every community is unhappy about the riots,” he said, dismissing the idea that AAP has lost its connect with voters from minority communities.

Responding to the observations of the Shiv Vihar residents, BJP ward councillor Reena Devi denied any shortcomings in the civic amenities in her area. She also dismissed the possibility that people were unhappy with her party. “If anything, the voting graph has increased in our favour over the years. Except for a few sensitive places, most areas are in good condition. The Delhi government’s failure to allocate funds to the civic bodies is the only reason for shortage of provisions in some areas,” she said.

In the 2017 civic polls, the BJP won a total of 184 seats (out of 272) establishing a clear majority, while AAP won 48 seats, followed by the Congress at 30.