Poll for last seat in MCD Standing Committee notified for September 26

The election for the last remaining seat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Standing Committee will be held on September 26 during the House session, an official said on Thursday. The last date for filing nominations is September 19.

The poll was necessitated after the vacation of the seat by the BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who won from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the recently concluded general election.

Six members of the 18-member committee — three each from the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — were elected by the MCD House after the mayoral polls in March 2023. The remaining members were elected through the zonal committee polls held last week, which saw the BJP clinch seven of the 12 zones, while AAP emerged victorious in five.

The election to the vacated seat will prove particularly important to the composition of the panel, which is the financial and policy-making arm of the civic body. A win for the BJP will result in the party taking control of the Standing Committee, thereby creating a difficult situation for AAP, which holds overall majority in the House. A victory for AAP, however, besides boosting its position in the House, will also help it push for a draw of lots to select the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the panel.

Currently, AAP has 128 councillors in the 250-member House, while the BJP has 111. AAP is also likely to receive the support of nine Congress councillors and two Independent councillors.