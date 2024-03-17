Poll dates out: vote against dictatorship, says Kejriwal; will win all seven seats: BJP

March 17, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi:

The three major parties in Delhi — Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP, and Congress — welcomed the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule on Saturday.

Delhi will vote on May 25, in the penultimate phase of the seven-phase exercise.

The BJP, which has announced its candidates on all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi, is fighting against the AAP-Congress combine. AAP, which is contesting on four seats, had announced its nominees last month, while the Congress is yet to declare its candidates.

‘Strategy review’

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence in his party’s ability to win the seven seats. “We will keep reviewing our strategy to keep the energy of the party workers intact and maintain the momentum of the campaign,” he said.

Mr. Sachdeva added that the party workers will go to the public and showcase the achievements of the BJP in Delhi while exposing the “corruption, nepotism, and failure” of the AAP government.

Meanwhile, AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged voters to cast their ballot “against dictatorship and hooliganism”. He added that his party “works on real issues of the people and provides facilities to the public” and sought votes for AAP candidates to allow them “to work for you with more energy”.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said AAP, along with its fellow Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc member — the Congress, is well prepared for the general election.

Addressing a press conference in the Capital, Mr. Rai attacked the BJP. “I feel that the public has also been waiting for the election. People are aware of how the BJP has disregarded the Constitution and tried to crush democracy,” he said. “The election will provide an opportunity to the public to end corruption and reinstate the Constitution as well as democracy,” he added.

The Congress, which, like AAP, has drawn a blank in the last two general elections in Delhi, expressed confidence in making a comeback this time. Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said the BJP should tell Delhi’s residents what kind of development works its Lok Sabha members carried out over the last 10 years.

The candidates

AAP has fielded Somnath Bharti from New Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, Kuldeep Kumar Monu from East Delhi, and Sahi Ram Pehelwan from South Delhi.

The BJP has retained only one sitting MP, Manoj Tiwari, in North East Delhi. Its other candidates include the late Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, who will make her electoral debut from the New Delhi seat. Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will contest from South Delhi, and Confederation of All India Traders secretary general Praveen Khandelwal will fight from Chandni Chowk.

