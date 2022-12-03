Poll authorities find 'MCC violation' in Delhi yoga event by AAP, direct action

December 03, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - New Delhi

A day ahead of the high-stakes municipal elections in Delhi, poll authorities on Saturday directed police to take necessary action and "lodge an FIR" for alleged violation of the model code of conduct during an event organised by the AAP here.

The alleged model code of conduct (MCC) violation took place at the event —'Dilli ki Yogshala: Yog Prashikon ko Samman Rashi Ka Vitran'—held on Friday at the Constitution Club, which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

The action by the New Delhi District Election Officer (DEO) comes after the BJP's Delhi unit on Friday alleged an MCC violation by Mr. Kejriwal and lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission.

Following the complaint, the poll panel had written to the New Delhi District's DEO, saying the event had been brought to the Commission's notice.

A top official in the New Delhi district election administration on Saturday said, due permission was taken for the event for a gathering of around 150 people and the AAP organised the event in which the CM and his deputy were present when cheques were being distributed to many yoga instructors.

"A violation has been found in this, and an action taken report has been submitted to the State Election Commission. Police authorities have been directed to lodge an FIR," he said.

According to the letter dated December 3 sent by New Delhi district election authorities, the DEO has directed to "take necessary action and lodge the FIR immediately for committing violation of MCC by the AAP".

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP or the Delhi government.

In the letter sent by the office of the New Delhi DEO to the SEC in connection with the event associated with the distribution of honorarium to yoga instructors, it said that poll authorities swung into action after receiving the communication from the SEC.

"Distribution of cheques was stopped immediately and hoardings were taken down," it said, adding cheques had been distributed to 22 yoga instructors before it was stopped by authorities.

The SEC on Friday had directed the New Delhi district election authorities that in case there is a violation of the MCC then necessary "legal action" should be taken against the violators.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls will be held on Sunday and the votes will be counted on December 7.

Addressing a gathering at the event on Friday, Mr. Kejriwal said free yoga classes in the city would continue irrespective of the availability of funds and hoped that the scheme would soon "be run again" the way it had started.

Several donors in Delhi have come forward to financially sustain the scheme by offering to pay an honorarium to yoga instructors, Kejriwal had said.

Some of the donors handed over cheques (honorarium) to instructors at the event in the presence of Mr. Kejriwal and his deputy.