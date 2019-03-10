Poll alliance: speculation rife as Sheila meets Sonia

Days after the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee rejected a possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the Capital, DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit called on former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.

While the meeting is being interpreted in political circles as Ms. Gandhi’s intervention to resolve the tricky Congress-AAP alliance issue, the Delhi Congress maintained that Ms. Dikshit had gone to invite Ms. Gandhi for the DPCC’s booth presidents’ convention scheduled for March 11.

DPCC spokesperson Jitender Kumar Kochar said Ms. Dikshit had invited Ms. Gandhi for the convention, which will be addressed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Anti-BJP votes

Multiple sources confirmed to The Hindu that a section within the Congress had conveyed to Ms. Gandhi the importance of preventing a division of anti-BJP votes. Supporters of an alliance with the AAP said that surveys conducted by both parties had shown the BJP sweeping all seven seats if the Congress and AAP contest separately.

However, a Delhi Congress source said Mr. Gandhi could make the announcement of a no-deal with the AAP at the booth convention.

Ms. Dikshit had announced after a meeting of Delhi unit leaders with Mr. Gandhi on March 5 that the party would not align with AAP, after months of speculation of an alliance. However, leaders in both the Congress and AAP said the doors to a tie-up had not been closed. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has said his party was ready for an alliance with the Congress despite differences in order to defeat the BJP.

At the meeting with Mr. Gandhi on Tuesday, Ms. Dikshit, the former three-time Delhi Chief Minister, had rejected the suggestion of an alliance with the AAP, while other senior leaders, including former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken, had spoken in favour of it, sources said.

Meanwhile, the AAP had announced candidates for six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi after Ms. Dikshit’s announcement on March 5.

A senior AAP leader who had been in touch with Congress leaders said the talks of an alliance had not restarted and that the AAP was preparing to announce its West Delhi candidate soon.