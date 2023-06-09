Politics, protest at east Delhi university campus inauguration

June 09, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The tussle between the elected dispensation in Delhi led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena hit a new low on Thursday when the two functionaries claimed to have inaugurated the same academic institution.

The CM and the L-G were present at a ceremony to mark the launch of the east Delhi campus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on Thursday.

Following the event, statements were issued by the offices of Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Saxena, claiming they inaugurated the campus. “The project was initiated in 2013 and its foundation stone was laid in December 2014 by the then Union Human Resource Development Minister Smriti Irani,” Mr. Saxena said at the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, AAP leader and Education Minister Atishi attacked the L-G for taking credit for the campus launch. She also accused Mr. Saxena of threatening to suspend officials if he was not invited to Thursday’s event.

Both the CM as well as the L-G were interrupted during their speeches at the GGSIPU campus. “I request with folded hands. Listen to me for five minutes,” Mr. Kejriwal said during his speech before being interrupted again.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.