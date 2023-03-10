ADVERTISEMENT

‘Politics of education will prevail over politics of jail’

March 10, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

It is much easier to throw political opponents in jail than to provide quality education, former Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia wrote in an open letter from prison. Mr. Sisodia was sent to Tihar jail on March 6 following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case related to the now-scrapped excise policy.

‘Easier to silence’

“To silence those who speak against the government by sending them to jails is much easier than building world-class schools and colleges. Those ruling over Uttar Pradesh felt alarmed by a folk singer’s song and threatened to put her in jail,” Mr. Sisodia wrote. He added that when a Congress spokesperson referred to the Prime Minister with a slightly altered name, the police departments of two States went after him “as if he were a dreaded criminal”. He added that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s “fault” was that he presented an alternative model of politics before the Prime Minister, “As a result, two of his Ministers are in jail.” The former Minister stated that there are two political models in India — the politics of jail and the politics of education, and concluded his three-page letter by saying that ultimately the politics of education will prevail.

