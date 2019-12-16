Political parties, unions denounce use of violence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condemned the violence in the area around Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and said that no one should indulge in violence and that protests should remain peaceful.

He said he spoke to the Lieutenant-Governor and urged him to take steps to restore normalcy and peace. “Real miscreants who caused violence should be identified and punished,” he said.

Leaders from other parties condemned the violence as well. Delhi Congress Chief Subhash Chopra said that the way in which the police entered JMI campus was illegal.

CPI general secretary D. Raja said the police action against JMI students was disproportionate and violent.

Showing solidarity with students of JMI, the JNU Students’ Union said, “This has happened to students at JNU, JMI, DU and other universities. The country has lost all sense of responsibility if the forces are being allowed to use tear gas inside university campuses,”it said.

The JNU Teachers’ Association also condemned the unauthorised entry of the police into the JMI campus. “The police have made it a practice to block legitimate democratic protests to create the conditions for unleashing brutal police action,” it added.

A newly formed collective of students, All India forum of Save Education, has called for a students strike in Delhi on December 16.