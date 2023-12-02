Political parties make a beeline for members of the tunnel rescue team

December 02, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Political parties in the national capital have made a beeline for the rat-hole miners who rescued the 41 contract workers trapped for over 400 hours in a tunnel in Uttarkashi’s Silkyara earlier this week.

Vakeel Hassan, one of the 12 miners who finished the last leg of the rescue mission, told The Hindu that he has been working for a contractor with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for the past decade and that his routine job entails extracting mud and soil before the laying of pipelines. He said he was very happy to have received the call to help bring out the workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel.

Mr. Hassan said several members of the rescue team who, like him, are based in Delhi, have been felicitated upon their return on Thursday. While the Delhi Congress leaders held an event for them on Thursday, the local BJP unit met them on Friday.

Several workers of the rescue team — Jhadu Ram, Radhe Raman Dubey, Amit Kumar Rajak, Tinku Dubey, Shashikant Kumar, and Nirmal Mishra — were felicitated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his office on Friday. The CM lauded the brave work of the workers “that is being talked about all over the country”.

“In this selfish world, nobody thinks about other people, but these people worked day and night without caring for their own safety and saved 41 lives,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a statement. It is a matter of pride that all these people live in Delhi and have been working for the DJB for years, he said.

Grand welcome

Many of the workers said upon their return, they were welcomed in their neighbourhoods with garlands, drumbeats, and firecrackers. “Our friends and neighbours waved the Tricolour and cheered for us as we entered our locality,” said 33-year-old Munna Qureshi.

For Mr. Qureshi, what mattered most was the warm hug from his children. “While working inside the tunnel, we did not know when we would see our children next,” he said, adding that his children now look up to him as a hero.

Like Mr. Hassan, Mr. Qureshi has also worked with DJB contractors for years. “Our daily work involves digging holes in the ground, extracting mud and water from it, loading it onto carts and pulling the load out onto the surface to lay pipelines,” the 33-year-old said.

The construction workers were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district after a portion of it collapsed following a landslide on November 12.

They were rescued on Tuesday after almost 17 days of a multi-agency operation.

