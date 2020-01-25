Political leaders discuss pollution at Safai Sena town hall meeting

A town hall meeting organised by Safai Sena, an association of waste pickers, small scrap dealers and reprocessors, at the Bhalswa community centre on Friday saw representatives of BJP, Congress and AAP discuss the issue of pollution.

While many people stay indoors or use air purifiers, lakhs of such workers in Delhi have jobs that require them to be on the roads, the association said. The meeting was attended by approximately 500 workers.

The BJP candidate from Badli constituency Vijay Bhagath said he had helped start a biogas plant in the last three years and would work towards improving air quality.

Devendra Yadav, the Congress candidate from Badli, stressed on the importance of source segregation. “The landfill in Bhalswa is like a big blot on our lives. The problem cannot be solved in a day but we will try to find a solution,” he said.

Satish Sharma, AAP candidate from the area, reportedly did not turn up at the meeting. His representative signed a pledge to provide clean air for the residents.

Similar town hall meetings have been planned in constituencies of Jangpura, RK Puram, Delhi Cantonment, Bijwasan, Kondli, Matia Mahal and New Delhi.