Political frenzy over liquor vends discouraging, say liquor buyers

March 16, 2022 23:50 IST

Meanwhile survey of 10,000 people reports none was asked for ID proof while buying liquor in Delhi

At a time when the BJP and Congress units in Delhi have been engaged in a public tussle with the AAP led Delhi government over its new excise policy, aimed at improving the liquor-buying experience, several liquor buyers The Hindu reached out to questioned the political frenzy over the new excise policy, which was notified in November last year.

Senior opposition leaders in the Capital, such as the chief of BJP’s Delhi unit, Adesh Gupta, claim that the new excise policy has been ‘drowning the youngsters of Delhi into alcoholism’.

Although an exhaustive study looking at the effects of the new excise policy on the drinkings habits of Delhiites is yet to be done, a survey on liquor consumption in the Capital, with a sample size of 10,000 people, carried out between November 20 and December 31 last year, does report some interesting findings. The survey, whose findings were released on Wednesday, suggested that 44.5 % of the respondents had agreed to drunk and rash driving after consuming alcohol; 35.8% had gotten into fights after drinking; and 19.7% of the respondents admitted being aggressive towards people of a different gender under the influence of liquor.

Furthermore, none of the 10,000 respondents, of which 5976 were male and 4024 female, were asked to provide their ID proof while purchasing or being served, alcohol.

Conducted by the Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD) – an NGO working to address the issue of drunken driving, for the last 22 years – the survey was held outside 50 liquor vends, bars and restaurants in Delhi.

Vox populi

Speaking to The Hindu, most liquor buyers said that the political slugfest around the new excise policy had made them reluctant in visiting the stores – fearing confrontations by members of various political outfits, which have been accused of moral policing the liquor buyers.

“These developments are obviously going to stop me from going to a liquor store, and I would prefer to send a male friend of mine to purchase liquor. I would be really happy if this policy actually changes the experience of buying liquor and makes it more organised. But the chances of bumping into a politician makes me feel hesitant to visit,” said Ilina Singh, a city-based content writer.

Echoing a similar view was Aashti Kazmi, a freelancer, who emphasised that she felt uneasy while making a purchase from government liquor vends, given how the stores were crowded earlier.

According to the new policy, 844 liquor vends – handled by private players – were to open, as the Delhi government exited the liquor business.

The new policy also brings about changes that ensure the vends will be spacious – at least 500 sq. ft – giving the customers enough room to walk in and make their purchases at ease.

Positive development

“The stores that have opened according to the new policy are actually nice and accessible. They do not feel unsafe, unlike the earlier stores. So, if this is something that has come out of the new policy, then I don’t see the problem,” said Ms. Kazmi.

However, for Suraaj Rajan, who resides in Mayur Vihar, the protests are not a deterrent for him to buy. He said he was not sure about the reason for the protests against the liquor vends.

“Earlier, Delhi had more liquor stores, now they have reduced. So, I don’t know what they are protesting against. Do they want more liquor stores? The experience of buying liquor has actually improved. It is unfortunate that politics takes the center stage after something nice comes into place,” added Mr. Rajan.

Out of the 844 vends that were to be opened, 810 vends fall in areas under the jurisdiction of the three municipal corporations – North, South and East. Since the policy’s implementation, BJP leaders across the three civic bodies have amped up the sealing of “illegal liquor vends” over violations ranging from building bye-laws to unauthorised construction.

“Our focus is not to target the general public, but we are definitely focusing on curbing underage drinking. Apart from this, we have been focusing on stores that were not permitted to open, but I do not think that our action is causing any problems to the public,” said SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan.