Political blame game over UPSC aspirants’ deaths continues in Delhi 

The AAP has been alleging that the L-G is not taking action against officials, despite multiple complaints against MCD officials

Updated - July 29, 2024 10:52 am IST

Published - July 29, 2024 10:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi on July 28, 2024.

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The political blame game over the death of three students due to flooding in their institute’s basement following heavy rains in the national capital continued on July 29.

The BJP is set to protest outside the AAP headquarters in Delhi against the alleged “criminal negligence” of the Delhi Government that led to the deaths.

Delhi coaching centre flooding: For many, harrowing memories of narrow escape from death

Meanwhile, the AAP will protest outside the office of the Central Government-appointed Lieutenant Governor, demanding the removal of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner and punitive actions against officials who did not desilt the drains. The AAP has been alleging that the L-G is not taking action against officials, despite multiple complaints against them.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the Old Rajinder Nagar area amid a protest by civil service aspirants. The protesting aspirants have gathered outside Rau’s IAS Study Circle demanding justice for the students who lost their lives on Saturday. A massive protest was witnessed on Sunday as well when the students squatted and blocked both the carriageways of the Pusa Road near the Karol Bagh Metro Station.

Delhi / state politics

