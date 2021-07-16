Political blame game continues over demolition of church

New Delhi

16 July 2021 00:48 IST

DDA refutes CM’s claim that it had razed the structure

Demolition of a church in south Delhi, which was built on government land, by Delhi government officials has kicked off a political blame game with the BJP hitting out at the AAP.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Wednesday claimed that the church was demolished by DDA, which is under the Central government. DDA officials refuted the claim and said that the urban body has not taken any such action.

On Thursday, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that it is “shameful” that the Chief Minister is a “big liar”.

The church was demolished on Monday and on the same day, the District Magistrate (South), who is under the AAP government, alleged that Delhi government officials only did it.

Eviction notice

A notice for eviction served on July 7, before the demolition, was signed by the Block Development Officer (BDO) under the DM’s office. Officials from both BDO’s office and Forest Department of the Delhi government were present during the demolition, as per officials.

Mr. Bidhuri said it is shameful that being a CM, Mr. Kejriwal was blatantly lying and trying to put the blame on the Central government. “CM did not hesitate even once before saying such a big lie. The DM, Ankita Chakravarti, has accepted that the demolition was carried out by the Delhi government indeed. It has become a habit with the AAP leaders and Ministers to indulge in lies day in and out,” he said.

The LoP said that the Chief Minister is leading the “pack of liars” and he had faced defamation cases in the past for making such lies. “Kejriwal had tendered unqualified apology to BJP and other leaders in the past to get rid of defamation cases,” he added.

When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on how DDA could have demolished the church when the notice was given by the BDO and done by Delhi government officials.

Several complaints

Meanwhile, E.K. Peter, a resident of the area, said he had filed several complaints since 2014 against the church, which was constructed on government land. “Before 2012-13, we used to pray on Sundays at Lado Sarai Little Flower Church. Then members of church started praying at a cross installed at the plot in Chhatarpur, where the currently demolished church later came up,” he said.

“In 2012-13, they first erected a cross inside the plot, but police removed it and it is still lying outside the plot. But after that they erected a small shed with tarpaulin as roof and eventually changed to metal sheet. Over the years, it became bigger in size,” Mr. Peter, who lives about 2 km from the area, said.

He also shared a purported photo of the plot from 2012-13, which read “Warning: This land belongs to Gram Sabha. Any tresspassing on this land is a punishable offence”, next to a cross inside the plot.