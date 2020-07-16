Police’s job is to see charges are proved in court: HC

“Every person will say he or she is wrongly accused... it is the police’s job to ensure that those allegations are not false and proved in court,” the Delhi High Court remarked on Wednesday to Delhi police’s submission that a press note issued to the media relating to Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita was done to present corrects before the public.

The observation of Justice Vibhu Bakhru came while hearing a petition by Ms. Kalita accusing Delhi police of selectively leaking information about her case to media.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aman Lekhi, representing Delhi Police, argued that the press note was issued to media to correct the facts, put out by the Pinjra Tod members on the social media, as accountability of the institution was attached to it.

The ASG submitted that some of the statements made by the group was “uncivilised” that will do damage to the country, “which has to be checked”.

He read out a statement made by Pinjra Tod seeking release of all anti-CAA protesters, in which the group said, “Fantastic narratives of Jihadi-Feminist-Communist conspiracies propagated by the massive Hindutva machinery have been seeking to make women, students, workers and members of marginalised communities seem like dangerous enemies of the State.”

“This is an uncivilised comment in the extreme,” Mr. Lekhi said.

Responding to this, Justice Bakhru said, “This is not against any organisation.”

Mr. Lekhi argued that the details of the case against Ms. Kalita was not revealed by the investigating agency first and that it was the members of the group who disclosed the details on social media.

The High Court will hear Ms. Kalita’s side of the argument on Thursday.