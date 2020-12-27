‘Policemen told to update numbers for vaccination’

NEW DELHI

27 December 2020 00:31 IST

Delhi Police officers on Saturday were asked to update their mobile numbers in the internal system by January 3, 2021, as part of the preparation for COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The document stated that vaccination for COVID-19 of Delhi policemen would begin in due course and that the date, time and place of vaccination for each policeman would be intimated to him/her on their mobile number through SMS.

“It is important that the mobile numbers of all police personnel are entered/updated in the PIS system on IntraDP system. All district/unit heads should get this exercise completed by January 3, 2021 positively so that no one is left out from the vaccination programme,” read the document.

It also stated that a list of personnel whose mobile numbers are not available in the system will be made and they will be informed.