‘Policemen told to update numbers for vaccination’

Delhi Police officers on Saturday were asked to update their mobile numbers in the internal system by January 3, 2021, as part of the preparation for COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The document stated that vaccination for COVID-19 of Delhi policemen would begin in due course and that the date, time and place of vaccination for each policeman would be intimated to him/her on their mobile number through SMS.

“It is important that the mobile numbers of all police personnel are entered/updated in the PIS system on IntraDP system. All district/unit heads should get this exercise completed by January 3, 2021 positively so that no one is left out from the vaccination programme,” read the document.

It also stated that a list of personnel whose mobile numbers are not available in the system will be made and they will be informed.