Policemen seen taking photographs with Sushil

‘Conduct of personnel unprofessional’

Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry after its personnel were seen clicking photos with Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is an accused in the killing of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium. The matter came to light after the selfies started doing the rounds on the Internet.

‘No major lapse’

A senior police officer said the inquiry was initiated on Friday and a report was submitted on Saturday. “There is no major lapse. However, the conduct was unprofessional and unethical. The officials got carried away by the celebrity status of the accused,” the officer said.

Senior officers will decide on action to be taken, if any, against the erring officials.

Police officials posted with the Special Cell and 3rd Battalion of the Delhi Armed Police took pictures with Kumar when he was being shifted from Mandoli jail to Tihar jail on Friday morning.

Kumar was arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, who was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups inside Chhatrasal Stadium.