Policemen play cupid, get couple married amid social distancing

Delhi Police officers on Saturday played cupid for a couple and got them married in a temple here. They also allowed the bride to travel to her husband’s house in a police vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said that one Naresh Ahluwalia, a resident of Govindpuri, approached Head Constable Anil Kumar and Sanjeev at Kalkaji police station with an “issue”. “He requested the policemen to help them reach Arya Samaj Mandir in Greater Kailash-I as his son Kaushal’s marriage was scheduled for today [Saturday] with one Pooja. He said the bride and her parents were waiting at the temple,” he said.

The two officers then approached Inspector Sandeep Ghai, Kalkaji Police Station SHO, and after having got his permission, they took the groom and his family to the temple in a police vehicle “while adhering to social distancing norms”.

At the temple, the bride and her parents were present along with the priest. The wedding was solemnised in the presence of police officers.

Interestingly, the woman’s journey to the husband’s residence took place in a police vehicle and not in any usual traditional way.

In a video of the couple leaving in the vehicle, they are seen sitting at the back of the car as the policemen drive them home.