Policemen advised to keep away from political propaganda on social media

Officers instructed to respond only to core policing issues

Delhi police officers have been instructed not to engage with social media accounts indulging in political propaganda and restrict themselves to core policing duties.

A senior police officer said there were instances when knowingly or unknowingly police officers get engaged with people who have certain propaganda on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook and to gain publicity, they often tag police officers into their propaganda tweets.

Even earlier, there were guidelines and instructions for police officers over use of social media.

“The officers have been instructed to respond to the complaints or queries raised on social media promptly but not to respond to unnecessary questions that have nothing to do with policing,” said the senior officer.

Delhi Police has increased their presence on social media and regularly interacts and respond to the queries raised on Twitter. Delhi Police’s twitter handle is actively diverting complaints to the Deputy Commissioner of Police concerned for prompt action and the DCPs are also seen responding to the queries and grievances.

Social media volunteers

In November last year, Delhi Police had asked for social media volunteers, who are willing to work with police on pro-bono basis. The officer said there are social media volunteers in each police districts who works in coordination with district DCPs. The volunteers keep watch on social media post related to Delhi Police and keep the DCP updated.

It has been instructed to police officers to discuss the matter with the Public Relation Office of Delhi Police in case they need any clarity over the issue before replying.

All district DCPs keep updating recent arrests and recovery of stolen items on Twitter handles. In important cases, the official version of the police is put on Twitter promptly. Several times Delhi Police has taken cognisance of compliant raised by women on social media against harassment faced by other users.