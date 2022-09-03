Policeman thrashed in a road rage incident
Case has been registered under relevant sections
:
A Delhi police head constable was assaulted by two motorcycle borne-men in a road rage incident in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, the police said on Friday.
A senior police officer said that a PCR call was received on Thursday at 12.17 a.m. at Vikaspuri police station regarding the incident. When a police team reached the spot, a scuffle was taking place between a car driver and two men on a motorcycle.
During inquiry it was revealed that the injured, Vipin, who is posted at Madipur police station, was going towards Dwarka in his car, when he was near pillar no. 631, a motorcycle rider signalled him to stop the vehicle and complained to him about his driving, DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.
Later, a scuffle took place between them and the two motorcycle-borne men started thrashing Vipin. A case under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.
