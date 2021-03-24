Policeman tests positive after jab

A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector tested positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccinated, stated a Daily Diary entry in South District.

It added that the police officer is now under home quarantine.

According to the entry logged on Monday, the SI called and informed that he was unwell. He went to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital for a check-up where he tested positive for COVID-19. He has been told to stay under home quarantine for 17 days.

The document went on to state that the SI had got his first dose of vaccine on February 18 and the second dose on March 19.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that they are looking into the matter. So far, over 30 Delhi Police officers have died due to the virus and many have been infected and recovered. Till February end, over 66,000 officers from the force had received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.