Policeman shifted to private hospital

After an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police complained of the poor state of a quarantine centre in east Delhi, where he was being kept after testing positive for COVID-19, he was shifted to a private hospital on Friday morning.

A senior officer said the ASI, who was posted in Crime Branch office at Kotwali, tested positive for the virus on Thursday. He was then taken to staff quarters in Mandoli prison premises, which was made a quarantine centre. He has a spine problem and was unable to sleep on the floor and also needed a western toilet but did not get one, said the officer, adding that the ASI alleged that there were no arrangements of mosquito repellent in the flat.

“Fumed over the facilities in the flat, the ASI recorded a video and forwarded it to other policemen. The case was then brought to the notice of senior officers after which a cot and a mosquito net were arranged. On Friday, he was shifted to Apollo Hospital,” the officer said. It is suspected that the ASI got infected from a family in his neighbourhood in Shahdara.

“After scanning all of his [ASI] contacts, three policemen — who shared the same office room with him — have been sent into home quarantine,” said the officer.

₹1-lakh compensation

Meanwhile, the police have sanctioned ₹1 lakh to its personnel who have been tested positive during their duties.

There are 21 policemenwho have tested positive for COVID-19.

Among them, 14 personnel are from Central district, one from traffic and six from north-west district. The police headquarters will arrange the payment from Delhi Police Welfare Society for the personnel expeditiously through the DCPs (Delhi) concerned, a letter stated.