Policeman severely injured while chasing luxury vehicle

In an attempt to escape, accused ran over constable and crushed his legs; one held another absconding

A police constable, Jitender, was severely injured when a car he was chasing hit him in south-east Delhi’s Sarita Vihar.

The police have registered a case and begun the probe. One of the accused Kuldeep Bhiduri has been arrested, while Amit Bhadana is absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, constables Jitender and Ankur were patrolling and when they reached Sarita Vihar, they saw a luxury car parked near an ATM and a cake kept on it. The occupants of the vehicle were making noise.

“The policemen asked them to go home but they didn’t leave and started arguing with them. The men told them that they were locals and celebrating a birthday. So no one can stop them,” Mr. Meena said.

Constable Ankur then called the Emergency Response Vehicle after which the group ran towards Madanpur Khadar. When the ERV started chasing them, the vehicle sped. “The constables tried to stop them but the car driver hit Mr. Jitender and ran over him, crushing his legs before fleeing,” Mr. Meena said, adding that the car was chased and it was finally found crashed a few km ahead.

“While all other occupants of the car fled, one person was injured,” the DCP said.

During probe, it was found that the car belonged to one Amit Bhadana, a resident of Faridabad, and he had given the vehicle to his cousin Kuldeep, who was celebrating his birthday with his friends.