Policeman raises concern over long duty hours

Concerned over his health and hygiene during the COVID-19 outbreak, a policeman deployed at Shahbad Dairy police station of Outer North district has written to the Police Commissioner seeking relief from long duty hours.

The assistant sub-inspector wrote that due to long duty hours, he is unable to go home. He has to prepare his own food as he cannot use mess facility due to social distancing rules, and fears contracting the deadly virus. He asked for sentry duty at each police station to be cut short from 12 hours to eight hours.

Poor immunity

“We are unable to take care of ourselves and do not even get time to wash our uniform. We are also unable to exercise and do other activities to keep ourselves fit. All this can result in poor health and immune system of police personnel,” read the letter.

The policeman said that they manage to consume half-cooked food and get to sleep for only a few hours. They are loosing their immune power which will make them prone to COVID-19. Even when the reserve staff has been pressed into COVID-19 duty, they still have to do 12- hour shifts. In such cases, regular staff should be better taken care of. He also alleged that several ‘influential’ police personnel have managed to skip regular duties.

A senior police officer said that all concerns of policemen are addressed on priority and that the duty of the officer has been changed. The other grievances raised by the policeman are also being looked into, he added.