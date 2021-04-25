Policeman performs last rites of victim who was away from kin

NEW DELHI

Family expressed inability to come to Delhi to receive body

A Delhi police assistant sub-inspector performed the last rites of a person who died of COVID-19 as his family couldn’t come from West Bengal, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said that on April 19, a PCR call was received at Govindpuri police station that a person had passed away in a rented house in Tuglakabad Extension.

The police rushed to the spot and found that tenant Snehanshu Biswas (52), hailing from West Bengal and a lawyer by profession, died in his room, which was bolted from inside.

“The door was broken and the body was shifted to the mortuary of AIIMS hospital. On enquiry, family members of the deceased were found to be in West Bengal and they were contacted over phone but due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19, they expressed their inability to come to Delhi to receive the body,” Mr. Meena said.

For heart treatment

It was revealed that he had come to Delhi for his cardiovascular treatment from AIIMS Hospital and his wife was here too but she left a few days ago to vote for Bengal elections. The deceased’s COVID report also came positive and because the family couldn’t come, they authorised the neighbour to receive the body.

“However, the last rites of the deceased was performed by ASI Faiyaz Ahmad himself with the permission of the family members on Friday at Green Park cremation centre in this tough time of pandemic. The last rite of ash immersion was performed at Yamuna Ghat by the ASI,” the officer said.

On Saturday, the police continued to facilitate for oxygen at various hospitals across the city, including GTB Hospital, IBS Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, Tarak Hospital, and Sant Parmanand Hospital among others.