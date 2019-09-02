Policeman moves CAT over metropolitan allowance

A Delhi Police head constable has dragged the Centre to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) over abolishing of metropolitan allowance, which was being given to about 80,000 non-gazetted personnel of the force.

The tribunal, which adjudicates service cases, has called for response from the Finance and Home Ministries within two weeks.

The allowance was granted to Delhi Police personnel on account of hardship faced in metropolitan area. Constables, head constables, assistant sub-inspectors used to get ₹120 per month and sub-inspectors a sum of ₹180 a month as part of their salary, under the allowance.

Head Constable Babu Lal Mitharwal, who had been getting ₹120 per month as metropolitan allowance till it was stopped from July 1, 2017, had made a representation to the force. However, it was rejected prompting him to approach the tribunal.

In 1966, the Central government constituted a Delhi Police Commission headed by Justice G.D. Khosla to go into the problems faced by the police department. On the basis of the Khosla Commission Report a decision to grant metropolitan allowance to Delhi Police personnel was taken in 1967.

The allowance was cleared by all Central Pay Commissions (CPC) since 1967, with the 4th CPC and the 6th CPC going ahead to further recommend three-fold and two-fold increase, respectively in the amount being paid to constables, head constables, ASIs and SIs.

The decision to abolish the allowance, with effect from July 1, 2017, was taken on the recommendations of the 7th CPC, which stated that “the justification provided by the Ministry concerned for the grant of these allowances is not sufficient for their continuance”.

A Committee on Allowances, constituted by the Finance Ministry, subsequently accepted the recommendation as no demand from the Ministry concerned for continuation of the allowance was received on behalf of non-gazetted policemen, who are not allowed to form union or association of their own.

Advocate Gyanant Kumar Singh, who appeared for Mr. Mitharwal before the tribunal, argued that the 7th CPC failed to note that Delhi Police had sent a memorandum for increasing the amount.

Mr. Gyanant said, “It was not a new allowance being introduced so as to require justification but it was an existing allowance for which there had to be a justification for discontinuation and not continuation”.

“Neither the 7th CPC nor the Committee on Allowances consider the fact that there was no change in the nature and scope of duties of Delhi police personnel which, in fact, had become more arduous and challenging with the increase in the presence of VIPs, security threats, long duty hours, pollution, etc.,” Mr. Gyanant said.

He also argued that there was no study done to show that the allowance was no longer needed.