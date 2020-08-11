Policeman loses life in accident

NEW DELHI

11 August 2020 00:07 IST

Drunk youth rams speeding car into patrolling vehicle

A Delhi Police personnel was killed and another sustained injuries when a speeding car driven by an inebriated youth rammed into their patrolling vehicle in north Delhi in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

A senior police officer said that the deceased has been identified as Head Constable Wazir Singh and the injured as Constable Amit. Police said that the accused Tushar Gupta (19), a resident of Model Town, is studying in Singapore and came to India in March due to the pandemic.

According to the police, Gupta was returning home after meeting his friend in his car and rammed into the patrolling vehicle near Khalsa College around 1.30 a.m.. The impact of the collision was such that the patrolling vehicle overturned, skid for 10-15 feet and injured the two police personnel.

Amit, who was driving the vehicle, rescued Singh with the help of people and shifted him to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the officer said. He added that Amit sustained injuries and has been discharged from hospital.

Police said that Gupta was also injured and has been arrested. In the medical report, the doctors said the youth was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, police said.

A case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is on.